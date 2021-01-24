Letter: Thanks to vaccine workers for service, planning
My husband and I waited in the long line for the COVID 19 vaccines Wednesday. It was a tedious experience because it was such a large project.
The professional personnel and planning were exceptional. They were helpful beyond comprehension while completing a tremendously stressful project. Thank you to each of you who served your community proudly by showing us your incredible love.
— Katherine Jordan
Salisbury
You Might Like
Editorial: More of the same in 2021?
In 2021, the story about community events may end up being more of the same rather than a return to... read more