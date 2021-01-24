Letter: Changes needed to vaccinations

I lined up on Statesville Boulevard at 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday to receive a COVID vaccine shot. I was in this line until 10 a.m.

Now I am 70 years old. So, sitting, reading a book in my car and moving up the line a little every 30 minutes is not my idea of fun. When 10 a.m. came around I was only just past Godley’s. I gave up and left the line. I wanted to see the inauguration. So, I drove up Jake Alexander Boulevard to the UPS Store to pick up my mail. On my way back home, I saw the pick-up truck I had been behind in the line and saw it had only moved, maybe, a block.

The line was now past the entrance to my apartment complex, 1 mile from the entrance to the mall.

I have no idea if all these people got vaccinated but having to be in a line that long is unacceptable. Changes as to how and where a person can receive a vaccination must come about soon. I will not sit in a line like that again, thus postponing getting the vaccine, which concerns me. Rowan County’s distribution of the vaccine must change.

— Rita M. Kotarsky

Salisbury