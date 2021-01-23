High school cross country: Salisbury’s Webb strong in state meet
Staff report
KERNERSVILLE — Salisbury junior Sutton Webb finished her cross country season with three outstanding runs.
In Friday afternoon 2A state championship competition at Ivey Redmon Park, Webb clocked 21:35 and was 26th.
Webb qualified for the state in the 2A Midwest Regional held in Dobson. She was seventh at Fisher River Park in 22:32.
Webb ran 22:17 at Salisbury Community Park to place fourth in the Central Carolina Conference Championships.
