High school cross country: Salisbury’s Webb strong in state meet

Staff report

KERNERSVILLE — Salisbury junior Sutton Webb finished her cross country season with three outstanding runs.

In Friday afternoon 2A state championship competition at Ivey Redmon Park, Webb clocked 21:35 and was 26th.

Webb qualified for the state in the 2A Midwest Regional held in Dobson. She was seventh at Fisher River Park in 22:32.

Webb ran 22:17 at Salisbury Community Park to place fourth in the Central Carolina Conference Championships.