Teen found dead on Grove Street, another dies from gunshot wound while being airlifted

SALISBURY — In what’s being called a homicide investigation, one man was found dead on the on the side of Grove Street early Friday morning and another died shortly after a helicopter transporting him took off from Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Jatice Wactor, 19, was dropped off around 2:15 a.m. at the emergency room entrance to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said he had been shot.

Wactor was treated at the emergency room and prepared to be flown elsewhere for further treatment. After he died while being transported, the helicopter returned to Rowan Medical Center. A news release from the Sheriff’s Office says the person who dropped off the gunshot victim “provided very few details as to what had occurred or where it happened.”

Shortly after sheriff’s deputies arrived at the hospital, around 3:30 a.m., D’andra Scott, 16, was found dead on Grove Street near the hospital.

Sheriff’s Office investigators made a connection between both of the victims, saying in a news release their deaths started with a planned “financial transaction” in the driveway of a residence at 7775 Woodleaf Road.

Detectives believe the two dead men entered a vehicle in the driveway of the Woodleaf Road residence, got into a dispute and shot each other, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Both victims were being driven to the hospital, a news release said, but one was left on Grove Street after dying in the car.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office detectives continue to investigate this incident, and anyone with information is asked to contact 1st. Lt. Rodney Mahaley at 704-216-8711, 1st. Sgt. Oliver Greene at 704-216-8686 or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.