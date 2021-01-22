January 23, 2021

  • 37°

High school basketball: Slow start dooms East girls

By Post Sports

Published 10:02 pm Friday, January 22, 2021

East’s  Madie Honeycutt. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

Staff report

GRANITE QUARRY — East Rowan’s girls basketball team got off to a miserable start against Statesville on Friday and couldn’t fight all the way back.

Not that the Mustangs didn’t try. They cut a 16-point deficit down to five at halftime. Then they had their chances during a third quarter in which neither team could get much done.

Statesville (1-3, 1-2) got 21 points from Nakayla White-Connor and 15 from Sha’Kiya Bowman and took a 50-40 North Piedmont Conference victory.

East (1-5, 0-4) lost its fifth straight.

“We’ve basically got a brand new team with not much varsity experience,” East head coach Kevin Holland said. “I am seeing a lot of improvement, so we’ve just go to keep our heads up and keep playing.”

Down 18-2 in the early going, East chipped away. Statesville led 27-22 at halftime.

“We showed a lot of heart to fight back into it, but then both teams struggled in the third quarter,” Holland said.

With East down by five and both teams scrambling for a 50/50 ball, Statesville hustle led to third-chance points on a stickback — and there was a foul on the play.

That one hurt.

East had to put the Greyhounds on the foul line in an effort to catch up, but the Greyhounds went 8-for-10 at the stripe down the stretch,

“We played very hard, but the slow start killed us,” Holland. “We’ve got to play all four quarters.”

 

STATESVILLE (50) — White-Connor 21, Bowman 15, Tenor 9, Bailey-Scott 5, Wilson, Goodson, Owens, Slaughter, Turner, Hannah.

EAST (40) — Misenheimer 10, Peeler 9, Waddell 8, Beaver 7, McCray 4, Honeycutt 2, Whicker, Featherstone, Faavesi, Kluttz, Boardley.

Statesville    18     9    5   18    — 50

E. Rowan     8      14   4   14    — 40

 

 

Print Article

Comments

Health

NC panel backs governor’s ‘guiding principles’ on health improvements

Education

N.C. colleges report first wave of COVID-19 cases as semester begins

Nation/World

Former Make-A-Wish Iowa CEO charged with embezzling funds

News

Reactions from the sports world to the death of Hank Aaron

Sports

Panthers new GM Fitterer plans to ‘be in on every deal’

Coronavirus

Congregate facilities record COVID-19 deaths, county sees equal number of new cases, recoveries

BREAKING NEWS

Teen found dead on Grove Street, another dies from gunshot wound while being airlifted

Nation/World

Hank Aaron, baseball’s one-time home run king, dies at 86

Crime

Blotter: Shots fired into West Lafayette Street home

Business

CEO of Economic Partnership details state’s economic development future with Rowan Chamber

Nation/World

McConnell working to push impeachment trial to February

Coronavirus

‘An opportunity to be a blessing:’ St. Luke Missionary Baptist hosting COVID-19 relief program

Crime

Blotter: Jan. 21

Nation/World

Biden orders halt on all border wall construction

Local

Bike accommodations, parking continue to be points of discussion in proposed Downtown Main Street plan

News

More than a million gallons of gas spilled in nature preserve near Huntersville

Education

Catawba College starts classes on campus Monday, later than usual

Coronavirus

Small number of NC vaccine doses thrown out, official says

Coronavirus

COVID-19 deaths, hospital bed usage continue rising in Rowan County

Crime

Former paramedic charged with embezzling a controlled substance

Crime

For third time, convenience store robbed after man asks for Newport cigarettes

Education

New RSS Superintendent Watlington reflects on first week in office

Education

Education briefs: Hood Theological Seminary holding virtual lecture series 

High School

High school basketball: West boys have best team in years