January 20, 2021

  • 45°

Knox Middle School closes for one day following teacher’s death

By Carl Blankenship

Published 5:25 pm Wednesday, January 20, 2021

SALISBURY – Knox Middle School will close its doors temporarily Thursday and move to virtual learning as the school grieves the death of a faculty member.

Matthew Beaver has taught physical education at Knox since 2007. His career with Rowan-Salisbury Schools has its roots at Southeast Middle School, where he was hired on an interim basis in 2006. He died on Tuesday.

A statement provided by Rowan-Salisbury Schools said Beaver was part of the in-person faculty at the school who taught Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Assistant Superintendent of Transformation Andrew Smith said the all-virtual day decision comes out of respect for Beaver, his family and the grieving process people are going through.

“This is truly out of respect for him and his family,” Smith said, adding Knox plans to reopen for in-person classes on Friday.

Smith said the district couldn’t comment on Beaver’s cause of death or his medical condition. TV news station WBTV and a GoFundMe page set up by his colleagues, including this year’s Teacher of the Year Sally Schultz, stated Beaver died of COVID-19 complications, but the Salisbury Post was not able to independently confirm that.

The GoFundMe campaign, which had raised $5,000 in three hours, described Beaver as a selfless man loved by his family, friends, coworkers and students. The page says all donations will go to his wife, Ruth. He has two children as well, Jackson and Ella.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Do you plan to be vaccinated for COVID-19?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Crime

Police: Granite Quarry, Salisbury robberies may be connected

BREAKING NEWS

Knox Middle School closes for one day following teacher’s death

Local

County administers 800 COVID-19 vaccines as those 65 and older become eligible

Nation/World

Biden sworn in as America’s 46th president

Nation/World

Vice President Harris: A new chapter opens in US politics

Coronavirus

COVID-19 deaths outside of congregate living facilities represent growing majority in Rowan

Local

93-year-old man beaten, hospitalized after overnight attack

News

Shot in Salisbury, ‘Goodbye, Butterfly’ debuts on digital platforms

Education

KCS students staying all virtual through Feb. 15

Local

County commissioners table animal carcass ordinance until February

Local

Accommodating cyclists among concerns for Downtown Main Street Plan

Local

City approves wish list of 2021 projects, priorities

News

Justice Department won’t charge Sen. Burr over stock sales

Coronavirus

Health Department schedules first vaccination event for those 65 and older

Crime

Texas man robbed at knifepoint during stop in Rowan County

Crime

Guns stolen from apartment on Lakewood Drive

Crime

Man robs convenience store with handgun, receives $150

Local

Human Relations Council starts day of service, adopts park as part of MLK celebration

Local

Hickory volunteers donate backpacks filled with essential items, sleeping mats to Salisbury VA

Local

City to hear priorities for 2021 Federal Action Plan, approve use of $200,000 HUD grant

Crime

Blotter: Woman faces drug, child abuse charges

Coronavirus

County averaging 118 new COVID-19 cases per day in 2021

News

Political Notebook: Rep. Sasser to chair NC House Health committee in second term

Ask Us

Ask Us: COVID-19 vaccination events have required adaptations, brought frustration