January 19, 2021

  • 32°

Letters: How about a lottery for vaccine?

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Distribution of the vaccine by the Health Department is a difficult job. As was explained in the Post, both making appointments and distributing the vaccine first come first served have problems. Due to this fact, why not look at attempting to administer the vaccine by one’s birth month or the first letter of one’s last name. A lottery could even be established to determine which first letter of one’s last name or one’s birth month was first, second, third, etc.
— Gordon Correll
Salisbury
Print Article

Comments

Local

Human Relations Council starts day of service, adopts park as part of MLK celebration

Local

Hickory volunteers donate backpacks filled with essential items, sleeping mats to Salisbury VA

Local

City to hear priorities for 2021 Federal Action Plan, approve use of $200,000 HUD grant

Crime

Blotter: Woman faces drug, child abuse charges

Coronavirus

County averaging 118 new COVID-19 cases per day in 2021

News

Political Notebook: Rep. Sasser to chair NC House Health committee in second term

Ask Us

Ask Us: COVID-19 vaccination events have required adaptations, brought frustration

Local

38th Winter Flight Run moves to Mt. Ulla

Local

Cherry, Duren honored during all-virtual MLK celebration

Crime

Blotter: Rockwell man charged with statutory rape

Nation/World

Heavy fortified statehouses around the US see small protests

Local

Human Relations Council honors Martin Luther King Jr. with modified fair

Local

Local lawmakers talk priorities for 2020-21 legislative session

Business

From a home office to a global company, Integro Technologies celebrates 20th anniversary

Lifestyle

‘Quarantine Diaries’ — Jeanie Moore publishes book as ‘foundation of stories for my family’

Business

‘It pays for itself:’ Study shows economic impact of Mid-Carolina Regional Airport

News

Gov. Cooper sending another 100 National Guard members to Washington

Local

Rowan County set rainfall record in 2020

News

Former, current congressmen for Rowan County opposed second impeachment

Business

Biz Roundup: Chamber prepares for January Power in Partnership program

Education

Essie Mae holding COVID-19 testing Monday, recognizes honor Roll

Local

County will have hearing on new ordinance about feeding large animal carcasses to domestic animals

Business

Complaints to BBB up 36% in 2020

Nation/World

Some in GOP talk of chance for coming civil war