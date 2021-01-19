Letters: How about a lottery for vaccine?

Distribution of the vaccine by the Health Department is a difficult job. As was explained in the Post, both making appointments and distributing the vaccine first come first served have problems. Due to this fact, why not look at attempting to administer the vaccine by one’s birth month or the first letter of one’s last name. A lottery could even be established to determine which first letter of one’s last name or one’s birth month was first, second, third, etc.

— Gordon Correll

Salisbury