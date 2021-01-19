January 19, 2021

Letter: We, as a nation, should repent

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, January 19, 2021

What is truth?

In John 18:37, Pilate asked Jesus if he is a king. Jesus answered, “You are right in saying I am a king. In fact, for this reason I was born and for this I came into the world, to testify to the truth.” If you want truth you will believe in me.

Pilate asked, “What is truth?” He left not waiting for an answer. We are still asking that question.

Some believe truth is absolute. Some believe truth is relative. It’s what I think it should be. God gives us this right to believe or not.

In John 14:6, Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” We are all sinners. Some of us believe this truth and are forgiven. Some of us think we can save ourselves. Some don’t believe they are sinners. Worse yet, they reject God and his word.

We are living in an age of rejecting real truth and instead saying, “You have your truth and I have my truth. We are both right.” This is relativism.

How is that working for us? In some of my Sunday school lessons, I have been taught “speak the truth in love.” As Christians, we are to tell the “good news.” The 10 Commandments were to be a guide for us to live together in peace. Are we at peace with each other? Why not? Ravi Zacharias said he was just trying to get God’s people to think.

My prayer is that we as a nation will repent so God will heal our land.

— Sybil Athey

Salisbury

