January 18, 2021

  • 39°

Blotter: Woman faces drug, child abuse charges

By Josh Bergeron

Published 4:54 pm Monday, January 18, 2021

SALISBURY — A 34-year-old woman faces drug and child abuse charges after being arrested by Salisbury Police on Monday.

Tracy Melinda Hooker, of Salisbury, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance; possession of a schedule VI controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute; maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for a controlled substance; misdemeanor possession of a schedule II controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; and misdemeanor child abuse.

Warrants stated that Hooker had crack cocaine, marijuana and fentanyl in the same house as two children, which led to the child abuse charge.

In other crime reports:

• Zachary Wayne Nichols, 26, of Salisbury, was charged Sunday with felony assault on a law enforcement officer inflicting serious injury, resisting a public officer and assault on a female.

Nichols is accused of head butting a Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputy when the officer was trying to secure Nichols in a patrol car. The man also allegedly tried to run away from another sheriff’s deputy. The assault charge is from allegedly striking a female in the cheek with his fist.

• Alejandro Grandes Garcia, 18, of Kannapolis was charged Monday with assaulting a government employee and resisting a public officer.

• Timothy Scott Waldroup, 34, of Concord, was charged Monday with resisting a public officer and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

