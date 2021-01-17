January 17, 2021

  • 45°

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 17, 2021

The United Ministerial Alliance of Salisbury-Rowan County will celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. tonight at 7 p.m.

Bishop Dr. George B. Jackson

Guest preacher will be Bishop Dr. George B. Jackson, presiding prelate of Citadel Ministries International, Inc. Jackson is founder and chairman of the Martin Luther King Social Action Committee, Inc. He taught at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, Livingstone College, Forsyth Technical Community College and Davidson Community College. Jackson was the 2016 recipient of the N.C. Order of the Long Leaf Pine presented by the N.C. governor’s office. He is the author of four books and the overseer of 14 churches in the Carolinas, 11 in South India, and four in Africa.

To join the Zoom meeting, go to us02web.zoom.us/j/6103388784 . The meeting ID is 610 338 8784 and the passcode is 192021. Or, by phone, dial +1 301-715-8592. Call 704-433-1474 for more information.

