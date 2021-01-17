Complaints to BBB up 36% in 2020

CHARLOTTE — Better Business Bureau of Southern Piedmont and Western North Carolina released its 2020 annual report this past week, detailing consumer activity related to businesses located in the BBB’s 37-county service area.

This report includes statistics on consumer complaints, verified customer reviews, website inquiries and the top five types of businesses that generated the most complaints.

In 2020, consumers filed more than 22,000 complaints against businesses, showing an increase in 36% from 2019.

“The large increase in customer complaints certainly coincides with the year we saw as a whole. With many businesses struggling financially and fighting to remain open, there was much more room for error,” said BBB of Southern Piedmont and Western North Carolina President Tom Bartholomy. “We’re really hoping that 2021 is a much better year for our economy, and making sure consumers are satisfied is extremely important.”

The BBB was able to resolve 92% of all complaints submitted.

In 2020, customers submitted more than 14,500 verified reviews about businesses, showing an increase in 12% from 2019.

“Customer reviews continued to grow in 2020,” said Bartholomy. “Potential customers always want to know what third parties say about a business they’re considering working with, and the BBB is a great resource for that.”

Top 2020 complaints:

1. Banks

2. Home improvement

3. Gun dealers

4. Auto repair

5. Auto dealers – new

Top 2019 complaints:

1. Auto repair

2. Auto dealers – new

3. Collections agencies

4. Banks

5. Newspapers

Visit ​bbb.org​ ​to check out a business, file a complaint or leave a review.