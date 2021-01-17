Ann Farabee column: Be easy

By Ann Farabee

She did not crawl. She did not hold on to furniture as she tried to learn to walk.

She went straight to running — at eight months and two days old.

Then she climbed. On everything.

Sliding down banisters must have been easier for her than taking the stairs.

If there was a fence or a wall that could be walked on, it was.

Her dad and I often followed behind her in our “hunched over parent” position, prepared to catch her as she fell while calling out to her, “Be easy.”

As she got a little older, she channeled some of that energy into gymnastics, resulting in a trip to the state competition, where we continued whispering, “Be easy.”

Be easy.

Telling a 12-year-old on a 3.9-inch balance beam doing back handsprings to “be easy” seemed a bit futile, but we stuck with it.

Of all things to come to my mind 25 years later as I was thinking about the our world today, right? But I somehow think we all can relate to feeling like we are on a 3.9-inch wide balance beam at times.

Many are in emotional distress.

Many are struggling financially.

Many are anxious or sad.

Many have personal struggles.

Many are sick or grieving.

Times are not easy — but we need to be.

We need to be easy on others — and easy on ourselves.

May we do as Colossians 3:12-14 exhorts us: Clothe ourselves with kindness, compassion, humility, gentleness, and patience. May we bear with each other. May we forgive one another. May we put on love.

May we treat others as we want to be treated. May we be a little softer and a little more tender. May our spirits be stirred up, creating the perfect recipe for being easy.

May everyday life and may everyday people that we may have taken for granted in the past become more precious to us than ever before.

May the times we spend staying apart actually end up bringing us together.

May we learn to be easy. Matthew 11:30 says, “For my yoke is easy, and my burden light.” That is a promise from God. He will give us rest. We need to make sure we get it. May we not focus on the external problems that surround us, but may we focus on the Holy Spirit that dwells within us.

We need to give ourselves a break — because we are not in charge. God is.

We can balance it all! God is with us.

It can be hard being a history maker — but that is what we are.

Future generations will study 2020-2021 in their history lessons.

May they learn how we made it through hard times.

May they learn about our resilience.

May they learn how we showed tender expressions of love to one another.

May they learn how we held on to each other — and to Jesus.

Ann Farabee is a teacher, writer and speaker. Contact her at annfarabee@gmail.com or annfarabee.com .