High school basketball: West boys end SI jinx

Staff report

TROUTMAN — South Iredell’s gym has been a dismal venue for West Rowan’s boys basketball team.

Last season, West crushed the Vikings by 42 at home, but still lost to them on the road. West also fell at South Iredell in 2018-19 and 2017-18.

But the unbeaten Falcons finally won at South Iredell Friday, taking a convincing 74-54 victory.

Jalen Moss had an 11-point first quarter as the Falcons took a 19-13 lead. It was 36-22 at halftime and West (4-0, 2-0) maintained a cushion in the second half.

West put five in double figures. Moss finished with 21. AJ Mauldin scored 13, Braden Graham had 12, while Macari Allison and Juke Harris had 11 each.

Graham led West’s rebounding with 10. Moss, Allison and Zeek Biggers pulled down seven apiece.

Junior guard Eli Ratcliff led the Vikings (0-3, 0-2) with 12 points. South Iredell opened NPC play with a close loss to Statesville.

•••

In the jayvee game, South Iredell won 52-41. Will Givens scored 13 for the Falcons

W. ROWAN (74) — Moss 21, Mauldin 13, Graham 12, Allison 11, Harris 11, Biggers 4, Noble 2, Wood.

S. IREDELL (54) — E. Ratcliff 12, Stewart 11, Morrison 9, Vuk 9, McLeod 6, Sharpe 3, Chambers 2, B. Ratcliff.

W. Rowan 19 17 19 19 — 74

S. Iredell 13 9 17 15 — 54