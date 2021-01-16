January 16, 2021

  • 39°

High school basketball: SHS boys open CCC play with road victory

By Post Sports

Published 4:24 pm Saturday, January 16, 2021

Salisbury head coach Bryan Withers. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

 

Staff report

THOMASVILLE — The non-conference games may have been frustrating, but when Central Carolina Conference play arrived on Friday, Salisbury’s boys basketball team answered the bell.

The Hornets logged their first win. They turned in a terrific shooting night and pulled away from Thomasville — 63-42 — in what was expected to be a challenging road game.

Salisbury shot 56 percent from the field. The Hornets only took 11 3-pointers, but they made five.

Salisbury (1-3, 1-0) led 34-24 at the half and took a 14-point lead to the fourth quarter. They’ve been hitting the wall in the final quarter, but this time they finished with no issues.

Joseph Witherspoon turned in a career effort with 17 points.

Jalon Walker is known mostly for rebounding and defense, but he had one of the best offensive games of his career with 15 points on 7-for-11 shooting. He grabbed nine rebounds.

Nate Brown scored 11, and Cam Stout knocked down three 3-pointers.

Javon Smith missed the game with injury.

Defensively, the Hornets held Thomasville (0-2, 0-1) to 31-percent shooting. Malcolm Knight scored 13 for the Bulldogs.

 

SALISBURY (63) — Witherspoon 17, J. Walker 15, Brown 11, Stout 9, Harry 5, Geter 3, D. Walker 3, Chunn, Murphy, Woodruff, Wells, Webb, Antosek.

THOMASVILLE (42) — Knight 13, Williams 9, Luckey 9, Gladden 7, Graham 4, McCoy 3, Washington, Carolina, Henry.

Salisbury         20    14   13   16   — 63

Thomasville    11    13     9    12   — 42

 

•••

Salisbury scoring from the 67-62 loss to 4A Northwest Guilford: Stout 13, Brown 13, Witherspoon 7, Harry 7, J. Walker 5, D. Walker 5, Smith 4, Geter 4, Murphy 2, Antosek 2, Woodruff, Chunn, Webb. … Jalon Walker had 11 rebounds. Smith had six assists before being injured. Stout made his season debut after missing two games with illness.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Print Article

Comments

Kannapolis

Kannapolis native Corey Seager agrees to $13.75 million deal with Dodgers

Nation/World

NRA declares bankruptcy, plans to incorporate in Texas

Local

Pedestrian safety among concerns in latest public input for Downtown Main Street plan

Kannapolis

Kannapolis resident Dorothy Schmidt Cole was oldest Marine when she died at 107

Coronavirus

UPDATED: County reports 27 COVID-19 deaths this week

Crime

Search warrant produces half-dozen drug charges for Salisbury man

Crime

Crime blotter: Jan. 15

Nation/World

National Guard troops move in as Washington locks down

Nation/World

Biden unveils $1.9 trillion plan to stem virus and steady economy

Business

Paycheck Protection Program opens for community banks, larger lenders next week

Elections

Trump impeachment trial will focus on his attacks on election

Elections

Former congressional candidate creates petition calling for Rep. Budd, other Republicans to be removed from office

Coronavirus

State plans to prioritize vaccinations for those 65 and older

Coronavirus

Deaths outside of congregate care facilities grow by three in Rowan

Local

Commissioners take steps toward fixing lead in Dukeville community’s water

Coronavirus

County continues to draw big crowds for drive-thru coronavirus vaccinations

Crime

Blotter: China Grove woman faces felony drug charges

Crime

Kannapolis man faces felony, misdemeanor drug charges

Crime

Woman faces charges for assault with scissors

Crime

Police investigating confrontation involving shot fired into the air

Crime

Salisbury woman shot in head, hand

Local

New ‘warmth tree’ planted behind Rowan County Public Library

Local

Once again, Dukeville faces water quality questions

Education

Education briefs: Faith Academy accepting applications, to begin office hours