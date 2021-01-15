January 15, 2021

  • 32°
Hornets coach James Borrego said the teams defense was "fantastic in the second half. That's what got us back in the game. We need that to start the game." (AP File Photo/Bob Leverone)

Raptors hold off Hornets 111-108 for third win

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Friday, January 15, 2021

By DICK SCANLON

Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Chris Boucher had 25 points and 10 rebounds, Kyle Lowry had 16 points and 12 assists, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Charlotte Hornets 111-108 on Thursday night.

Pascal Siakam added 15 points and seven rebounds as Toronto ended a two-game skid and improved to 3-8.

“I’m just trying to figure out a way to get us going,” said Boucher, who is averaging 20.8 points and 8.5 rebounds in the last four games, all in a reserve role. “Playing defense and bringing energy is what you’re there for. It’s pretty much what I do.”

“As good as the numbers look, there’s a lot of room for improvement,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. “He’s really close to being a really solid defensive player.”

Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 22 points and P.J. Washington had 20 points and 11 rebounds. LaMelo Ball had 14 points and 11 assists as Charlotte played without leading scorer Gordon Heyward, who strained his left hip in Wednesday night’s 104-93 loss to Dallas that ended a four-game winning streak.

Fred Van Fleet’s 3-pointer with 1:52 left in the first quarter launched a 34-11 Toronto run over the next 8 1/2 minutes that put the Raptors ahead to stay.

They led 71-62 at halftime after shooting 13 for 25 (52%) from behind the arc. Boucher had 16 points in the first half, including a layup that left the Raptors with a 15-point lead.
After Toronto missed its first seven shots of the fourth quarter, Charlotte closed the gap to three.

“I thought our defense was fantastic in the second half,” Charlotte coach James Borrego said. “That’s what got us back in the game. We need that to start the game.”

Miles Bridges missed an open 3-point shot and Boucher’s dunk at the other end put the Raptors up 111-106 with 58.5 seconds left.

Washington missed another 3-pointer that could have tied it in the closing seconds.

TIP-INS

Hornets: Heyward, who had started Charlotte’s first 12 games and averaged 22.0 points, might be available Saturday night, according to coach James Borrego. . . . The Hornets shot 48.3 percent but had 20 turnovers.

Raptors: C Alex Len, who started Monday’s game at Portland, was inactive for personal reasons.

EMPTY FEELING

The Raptors had played their first three “home” games before a limited number of fans at Amalie Arena. But with COVID numbers rising in the Tampa Bay area, the Raptors and the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning agreed to suspend fan attendance until at least Feb. 5.

UP NEXT

Hornets: Will stay in Tampa and play the Raptors in a rematch Saturday night.

Raptors: Play the Hornets on Saturday in the second of five straight “home” games.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Print Article

Comments

Nation/World

National Guard troops move in as Washington locks down

Nation/World

Biden unveils $1.9 trillion plan to stem virus and steady economy

Business

Paycheck Protection Program opens for community banks, larger lenders next week

Elections

Trump impeachment trial will focus on his attacks on election

Elections

Former congressional candidate creates petition calling for Rep. Budd, other Republicans to be removed from office

Coronavirus

State plans to prioritize vaccinations for those 65 and older

Coronavirus

Deaths outside of congregate care facilities grow by three in Rowan

Local

Commissioners take steps toward fixing lead in Dukeville community’s water

Coronavirus

County continues to draw big crowds for drive-thru coronavirus vaccinations

Crime

Blotter: China Grove woman faces felony drug charges

Crime

Kannapolis man faces felony, misdemeanor drug charges

Crime

Woman faces charges for assault with scissors

Crime

Police investigating confrontation involving shot fired into the air

Crime

Salisbury woman shot in head, hand

Local

New ‘warmth tree’ planted behind Rowan County Public Library

Local

Once again, Dukeville faces water quality questions

Education

Education briefs: Faith Academy accepting applications, to begin office hours

Local

City of Salisbury plans for altered Martin Luther King Jr. celebration weekend

Education

Shoutouts

Health

County health data show department visits, clients served cut in half

Education

Teachers adapt to all-virtual school

Local

Spencer welcomes new finance, code enforcement officers

News

NC legislature opens session subdued amid virus, DC unrest

Nation/World

Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge