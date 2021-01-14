Letter: Trump not to blame

I don’t believe Trump is solely to be blamed for the events of Jan. 6. He called for a peaceful protest, but fringe groups came to riot using actions of the “mostly peaceful” protest of recent years.

There is plenty of blame to spread around for the present conditions, which have been brewing for years. In a country of the rule of law, state legislators and poll workers broke federal and state election laws. The constitutional legal path of redress and remedy was denied when the judges and courts failed to hear any evidence.

In country of free speech, biased media reporting and silencing by “big tech” of conservatives and protecting Biden and family was allowed.

Politicians’ words and actions called to threaten and harass conservatives showing absolute hatred and intolerance of those values.

All of the above without any attempt at fairness or accountability.

The claim that this was a safe election must refer to outside interference, as the above shows plenty of interference from within. Without proof of a Biden victory , Biden can not be seen as a duly elected president.

It’s hard to believe that there isn’t call for an investigation and for safeguards to be put in place, instead of removed, to ensure future fair elections.

A peaceful government cannot exist without the consent of the people.

I’m afraid our great nation is doing as predicted, falling from within.

— Loretta Ennis

Salisbury