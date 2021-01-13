January 14, 2021

High school basketball: West girls win third straight

By Post Sports

Published 10:01 pm Wednesday, January 13, 2021

West coach Ashley Poole. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

 

Staff report

MOUNT ULLA — Ten Falcons played and all 10 scored as West Rowan’s girls basketball team routed Lexington 66-21 on Wednesday.

It was the third straight victory for West.

“We’ve got some speed, but it gets a little crazy at times with so many young players,” West coach Ashley Poole said. “Sometimes you just have to hang on and clap your hands. They were going hard, and when young kids are going as hard as they can, you can live with a few mistakes.”

Freshmen De’Mya Phifer (15 points), Mya Edwards (11) and Lauren Arnold (11) scored in double figures for the Falcons. Edwards got nine in the fourth quarter.

Makaylah Tenor scored eight, while Emma Clarke and Dreamah Mason added seven each.

West led 32-8 at halftime.

Lexington (0-2) is in a rebuilding season and lost to North Rowan 60-16 last week. The Yellow Jackets were held to single digits in every quarter.

“It really was frantic, at times, but I thought we played a pretty good game,” Poole said. “We had a good defensive game.”

 

LEXINGTON (21) — McIntosh 6, Blackwell 5, Newell 3, Hill 2, Bostic 2, Ramos 2, Blackwell 1.

W. ROWAN (66) — Phifer 15, Edwards 11, Arnold 11, Tenor 8, Clarke 7, Mason 7, Wiggins 2, Wheeler 2, Cuthbertson 2, Durham 1.

Lexington     6     2   9   4   — 21

W. Rowan    15  17   13  21  — 66

 

 

 

 

 

 

