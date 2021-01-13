January 13, 2021

West's Jalen Moss (2) goes up for a shot as East's Landon Shuping (4) defends. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

High school basketball: West boys run past Mustangs

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Staff report

MOUNT ULLA — West Rowan’s boys basketball team beat East Rowan 92-72 in a fast-paced North Piedmont Conference game.

The Falcons (2-0) broke 90 for the first time since they beat Central Cabarrus 94-84 early in the 2015-16 season. Caleb Mauldin scored 43 in that one.

No one scored 43 on Tuesday, but the Falcons put six men in double figures.

Macari Allison, who had four 20-point efforts last season, led the Falcons with 20.

Jalen Moss, reigning Rowan County Player of the Year had 18.

Newcomers Juke Harris (13), Braden Graham (13) and AJ Mauldin (12) reached double figures, and football star Zeek Biggers added 10.

Allison is known mostly as a shooter, but he attacked frequently and shot a lot of free throws. Moss got eight of his 18 in the fourth quarter.

East (1-2) hung with the Falcons in the first quarter, but West’s 24-point second quarter provided some separation and a 39-25 halftime lead.

West scored 53 points in the second half.

Gavin Sprinkle scored 19 to lead the Mustangs. He had 12 in the third quarter.

Vincent Jones scored 16, but was held to two in the second half.

•••

Matthew Connolly scored 21 to lead West to a 76-35 win in the jayvee game.

Will Givens had 18, and Paxton Greene scored 15 for the Falcons.

 

EAST (72) — Sprinkle 19, Jones 16, Padgett 10, Pinckney 6, Valley 5, Ellis 5, Shuping 3, Jordan 3, Dale 2, Young 2, Usher 1, Clement, Schenck.

WEST (92) — Allison 20, Moss 18, Harris 13, Graham 13, Mauldin 12, Biggers 10, Currie 4, Jacobs 2, Noble, Cowan, Loeblein, Wood.

 

E. Rowan    14   11   18   29   — 72

W. Rowan  15   24    24   29  — 92

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

