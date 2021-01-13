January 13, 2021

High school basketball: Hornet girls lose to 4A power

By Post Sports

Published 5:00 am Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Salisbury’s Jaleiah Gibson. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

Salisbury’s Kyla Bryant.  Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

 

Staff report

SALISBURY — Salisbury’s girls basketball team cared more about getting better than about going undefeated.

The Hornets came close on Tuesday but couldn’t hold off perennial 4A power Northwest Guilford in the SHS gym.

Northwest Guilford’s Vikings rallied in the fourth quarter and won 51-50.

Salisbury led almost all the way and was up 21-15 after a low-scoring first half. The Hornets still had a six-point lead entering the fourth quarter, but the Vikings stepped up the pressure and started chipping away. They caught up and went ahead late in the contest.

Counting this year’s 2-0 mark, Northwest Guilford has a record of 166-16 over the last seven seasons, including two 4A state titles.

Northwest Guilford made it to the fourth round in the 4A playoffs last season and has four seniors.

Salisbury got 24 points from sophomore guard Kyla Bryant.

Rachel McCullough and Icesis Nwafor scored seven points each. Jaleiah Gibson scored six points.

Jamecia Huntley  had 11 rebounds.

 

NW GUILFORD (51) — N/A

SALISBURY (50) — Bryant 24, McCullough 7, Nwafor 7, Gibson 6, Noble 3, Huntley 3.

NWG               9    6    15   21   — 51

Salisbury       11   10   15   14   — 50

 

 

