January 12, 2021

Letter: Shame on most, others gain respect

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Our Republican congressmen and women, our local state representatives and senators and, lastly, our county Republican Party representatives are very quick to paint a really rosy picture of the events that took place in our National Capitol on Jan. 6. While condemning the violence, they made sure to spread the blame so that everyone can have some responsibility for it.

Politicians count on their constituents to forget the actions and votes taken on bills and issues. The vote in Congress on Jan. 6, by the following Republican N.C. Congressmen will not be forgotten. Republicans Dan Bishop, Ted Budd, Madison Cawthorn, Virginia Foxx, Greg Murphy, Richard Hudson and David Rouzer voted to overturn the electoral results of Pennsylvania. Only 10th District Republican Congressman Patrick McHenry voted to accept the results from Pennsylvania. He said that voting against these “legally submitted electors would violate the oath I took to our Constitution” and set a dangerous precedent. All five N.C. Democratic Congressmen voted to certify in Arizona and Pennsylvania as did Republican Sens. Richard Burr and Tom Tillis.

N.C. Senator Richard Burr publicly put the responsibility for Wednesday’s riot at the president’s feet. In a statement, he blamed him for “promoting the unfounded conspiracy theories that have led to this point.” My personal respect for Senators Burr and Tillis has increased because of their desire to recognize the problem and be part of the solution.

— Joe Fowler

Salisbury

