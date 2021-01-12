Four new COVID-19 deaths reported in Rowan

By Natalie Anderson

natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — County health officials on Tuesday reported four additional COVID-19 deaths among people outside of local congregate care facilities.

There have now been 194 deaths from the virus in Rowan County, with 92 of them among community members. The average age among the deaths decreased to 78 on Tuesday.

The county also reported 104 additional cases on Tuesday, which amounts to 10,310 total cases since March with 41% of total cases currently active and 5,866 recoveries. The average age among all cases remains 44.2. More than 2,800 cases are among those aged 18-35, and 2,343 are among those aged 36-50.

Currently, 29 Rowan Countians are being hospitalized.

Those totals currently place Rowan County 20th in the state for most reported cases and eighth for most reported deaths. While Wake, Mecklenburg, Guilford and Forsyth counties have remained ahead of Rowan in most reported deaths for months now, new counties with more deaths than Rowan include Buncombe, Catawba and Gaston counties.

State health officials on Tuesday reported 6,851 additional cases, totaling 635,975 since March from 7.67 million completed tests. That amounts to a 14.7% daily percent positive rate and an overall rate of 8.3%.

A total of 3,940 North Carolinians are being hospitalized, while 7,638 have died.

State data show that as of Monday, a total of 173,928 North Carolinians have received the vaccine, and 20,608 have completed the series. Both Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech brands require a second dose four weeks and three weeks, respectively, after the first shot.

Not included in those totals, however, is the total number of doses allocated for long-term care facilities, which are being managed by the federal government through a contract with CVS and Walgreens. As of Monday, 165,900 vaccinations have been allocated, while 37,992 doses have been administered.

A little more than 80% of the vaccinations have been among white North Carolinians, while Black North Carolinians comprise 10% of the vaccinations, Hispanic North Carolinians comprise 4%, Asian North Carolinians make up 5% and American Indian/Alaskan Natives comprise 1% of vaccinations. Nearly half, or 48%, of those who have received the vaccine across the state are aged 25-49, while 28% are aged 50-64 and 14% are aged 75 and older.

Additionally, 66% of vaccinations have been among women.

In Rowan County, more than 1,600 vaccines have been administered since Dec. 23. That includes health department staff and the public. About 200 of those doses were administered yesterday at the West End Plaza to phase 1b-eligible locals, which includes those aged 75 and older, regardless of health status, along with anyone who qualifies in phase 1a that had not receive a vaccination.

County health officials have not yet scheduled a date and time for the next mass vaccination drive-thru event as they depend on the state health department to allocate their supply. State health officials also rely on the federal government to receive vaccine shipments.

However, the county expects a shipment sometime this week. County health officials ask that locals remain patient as they continue to work through logistical issues and limited supply of the vaccine.

“Our goal is to get vaccine out as quickly and effectively as we can,” said county spokesperson Amy Smith in a statement. “We understand the lack of vaccine is frustrating to many. We are heartened that so many individuals are willing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Contact reporter Natalie Anderson at 704-797-4246.