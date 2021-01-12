Blotter: Woman charged with misusing 911

SALISBURY — A woman faces charges of misusing the 911 telephone system after allegedly calling for a non-emergency domestic matter, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Sebrina Bunton Phillips, 50, was charged Saturday after an incident in which she called 911 multiple times and was advised not to call again or face charges.

The Sheriff’s Office said Phillips called about a disturbance involving her daughter and that Phillips appeared to be impaired when she called. Sheriff’s deputies advised her of options if she wanted to pursue the matter.

The deputies left the scene and prepared to pull out of the neighborhood when Phillips called 911 again. She was told that she would be charged if she called 911 again for the same situation because it was not an emergency.

The Sheriff’s Office said that Phillips called 911 before the deputies were out of the neighborhood, and she subsequently was placed under arrest.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A woman on Thursday reported a person broke a car window in the 2800 block of North Cannon Boulevard in Kannapolis.

• A man on Thursday reported someone stole car parts from the 6100 block of South Main Street in Salisbury.

• A woman on Thursday reported fraud/forgery of numerous checks received in the mail in the 1000 block of Hastings Court in China Grove.

• A woman on Thursday reported her vehicle was broken into and damaged in the 1700 block of South Main Street in China Grove.

• A woman on Friday reported a burglary in the 2400 block of Webb Road in Salisbury.

• A man on Saturday reported a burglary in the 200 block of Windy Hill Drive in Salisbury.

• A woman on Saturday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 900 block of Hurley School road in Salisbury.

• A woman on Saturday reported a burglary in the 1100 block of Cannon Farm Road in China Grove.

• Shannon Lee Cape, 41, was charged Thursday with violating a domestic violence order in the 200 block of Malcolm Road in Salisbury.

• Sandra Clawson Gaston, 54, was charged Thursday with filing a false report to police or radio broadcasting station in the 600 block of Mocksville Avenue.

• David Ryan Wood, 33, was charged Friday with failing to report an accident in the 400 block of Grace Church Road in Salisbury.

• Michael Andrew Callicutt, 39, was charged Friday with possessing stolen goods in the 2500 block of White Road in Salisbury.

• Krista Elaine Bolick, 41, was charged Saturday with defrauding an innkeeper or campground owner in the 100 block of Proctor Drive in Salisbury.

• Crystal Dawn Smith, 36, was charged Saturday with possession with intending to sell or distribute heroin in the 500 block of Charolais Drive in Salisbury.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A person on Monday reported a 1998 Chevrolet van had a broken passenger side window Monday in the 1300 block of Standish Street.

• A woman on Monday reported the larceny of automobile accessories in the 1300 block of Klumac road.

• A woman reported a physical assault Monday in the 500 block of Park Avenue.

• Michael Twain Thomas, 28, was charged Monday with possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, Xanax, in the 500 block of Park Avenue.

• Demmanuelle Tyyan Fincher, 24, was charged Monday with felony possession of a schedule VI controlled substance.