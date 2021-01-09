January 9, 2021

High school basketball: Wonder girls lose to West Cabarrus

By Post Sports

Published 10:03 pm Saturday, January 9, 2021

West Cabarrus coach Tolonda Simmons starred at A.L. Brown during her playing days.

Staff report
KANNAPOLIS — West Cabarrus’ girls basketball team isn’t a typical first-year team.
There haven’t been any growing pains so far for the Wolverines (2-0). They blew out A.L. Brown in the third quarter on Saturday for a 63-27 victory and the first road win in school history.
Both of the Wolverines’ early South Piedmont Conference wins have come against A.L. Brown.
Sophomore point guard Jade Clowney had 22 points, five assists, five rebounds and three steals. Sophomore post Emonie Hicks had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Junior guard Future Fields scored 11 points.
Kashera Grant scored eight to lead the Wonders (0-2), who were only down 24-20 at halftime. Kaylee Yow scored seven.
West Cabarrus matches up twice with Central Cabarrus next week, while the Wonders are scheduled to take on Robinson.
West Cabarrus (63) — Clowney 22, Hicks 12, Fields 11, Elder 8,Ratcliffe 4, Flake 4, Burgess 2.
A. L. Brown  (27) —  Grant 8, Yow 7, Estella 3, Grier 3, Robinson 2, Locke 2, Bradley 2.
West Cabarrus  —    13    11     25    14     —     63
A. L. Brown      –      5      15      3      4      —    27
