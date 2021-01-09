January 9, 2021

  • 34°

College basketball: Tough loss for Indians

By Post Sports

Published 10:15 pm Saturday, January 9, 2021

 

Trenton Gibson

 

Staff report

SALISBURY — Trenton Gibson beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer and Tusculum rallied to beat Catawba 74-72 in Saturday’s men’s South Atlantic Conference basketball game at Goodman Gym.

Catawba led by five with under two minutes to play, but Zack Dixon made a 3-pointer for the Pioneers (5-1) and  Brandon Mitchell had a key block of a Catawba layup.

Gibson scored 24 for the winners.

Down 38-34 at the half, Catawba (2-5) went up by as many as eight in the second half. Catawba

put itself in position to win, but couldn’t finish it off.

Catawba had more rebounds and fewer turnovers and shot better from the field, but the difference was the 3-point line. Tusculum shot 10-for-27 from the bonus line, while Catawba was just 2-for-10.

Terrence Whitfield led the Indians with 15 points. Marcus Burwell had 12 points and five assists. Larry McLeod scored 11.

•••

Catawba’s women are still in a COVID pause.

TUSCULUM (74) — Gibson 24, B. Mitchell 12, Dixon 10, Brown 6, Legiste 6, Funderburk 6, Scott 4, J. Mitchell 4, Cohen 2.

CATAWBA (72) — Whitfield 15, Burwell 12, McLeod 11, Drummond 9, Bowen 6, Pelote 5, Johnson 6, Robinson 6, Burt 2.

Tusculum   38   36   — 74

Catawba    34    38  — 72

Print Article

Comments

News

At inauguration, Cooper calls to strive for shared goals

Local

County hits new, grim milestones in COVID-19 outbreak

Local

Investigation underway after several train cars involved in fire at N.C. Transportation Museum

Coronavirus

Out-of-state residents can get COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina

College

East Carolina restores women’s sports teams under threat of lawsuit

Nation/World

Democrats looking to quick Trump impeachment, want him out before Biden’s inauguration

News

Teen killed by grenade likely sold at store in Shallotte

Nation/World

Twitter bans Trump, citing risk of violent incitement

Coronavirus

Three additional COVID-19 deaths make 13 this week in Rowan County

Crime

Spencer police release images of man suspected of setting fire to cars

Elections

Rep. Ted Budd’s full comments on objecting to Pennsylvania’s Electoral College votes

Crime

Salisbury man charged in Webb Road-area break-ins

Crime

Two face charges in damages, theft totaling more than $1 million

Elections

North Carolina lawmakers continue condemnation, clarify objections to election results

Nation/World

Trump says he’ll leave office peacefully

Nation/World

Biden introduces his pick for attorney general

Nation/World

Lawmakers openly discuss ousting Trump

News

State eyes incentives for prison inmates who get vaccinated

News

UNC-Chapel Hill delays in-person classes for three weeks

Local

City’s audit shows improvements in Broadband Services Fund

Crime

Cars at would-be Spencer fabrication business set on fire

Education

State approves Faith Academy, moves to revoke Essie Mae charter

Education

Weather shuts schools for Friday; only one day of in-person classes this week

Coronavirus

County reports record eight deaths as positivity rate climbs above 10%