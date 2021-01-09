January 9, 2021

  • 32°

Almonacy lifts Appalachian State past Georgia Southern 66-63

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Saturday, January 9, 2021

BOONE (AP) — Michael Almonacy had 14 points off the bench to carry Appalachian State to a 66-63 win over Georgia Southern on Friday night.

Justin Forrest and James Lewis Jr. each had 12 points for Appalachian State (8-4, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference).

Prince Toyambi had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Eagles (7-5, 1-2). Eric Boone added 10 points. Georgia Southern scored 24 points in the second half, a season low.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

