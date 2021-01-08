January 8, 2021

Arthur John Quince, left, and Harry Wilson Long II, right.

Two face charges in damage, theft of more than $1 million

By Josh Bergeron

Published 11:30 am Friday, January 8, 2021

SALISBURY — Two men face a laundry list of charges in connection with damage and theft totaling more than $1 million from a site owned by Old Carolina Brick on Old Beatty Ford Road.

John Arthur Quince, 61, of Salisbury, and Harry Wilson Long III, 52, of Kannapolis, face breaking and entering, obtaining property by false presence and larceny charges. Their crimes are connected to the theft of more than $864,000 worth of items from the site at 17375 Old Beatty Ford Road in Gold Hill as well as damages totaling $885,000.

While the exact dates of the thefts remain unclear, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said Quince and Long stole equipment and copper wiring then tried to sell it to other businesses while claiming that it was their own.

One of the locations where copper was sold included Queen City Metal Recycling in Charlotte. There, the Sheriff’s Office said, Quince allegedly sold 1,486 pounds of copper wiring and received $1,868 in return.

He also sold scrap to CMC Recycling in Charlotte on four different occasions in April, providing 1,839 pounds and receiving $2,378 in return, the Sheriff’s Office said.

A wheel loader stolen from the Old Beatty Ford Road site was found at a truck and auto business off of Interstate 85 in Spartanburg, South Carolina. A forklift and 30-foot portable ramp also were sold to a building supply company near Spartanburg South Carolina.

For his alleged crimes, Quince faces one charge of felony breaking and entering, one charge of larceny after breaking and entering and 11 counts of obtaining property by false pretenses. He was arrested Wednesday by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and booked into jail under a $10,000 total bond.

Long is accused of making 18 different translations at Foil’s, a recycling company on Klumac Road in Salisbury, and receiving thousands of dollars in return. The transactions at Foil’s started in October 2019 and ended last month, the Sheriff’s Office said. Along with Long, Quince is accused of selling scrap to Foil’s three times in March.

Long faces two counts of felony breaking and entering and 14 counts of obtaining property by false pretenses.

The crimes were reported in early December after an employee visited the site and noticed several items were missing. The Old Beatty Ford Road site had been non-operational since 2007 and mostly used for storage.

