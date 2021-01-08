January 8, 2021

  • 37°

High school basketball: Thursday area scores

By Post Sports

Published 5:58 am Friday, January 8, 2021

From staff reports

Boys

Zaharee Maddox scored 13 points to lead Davie to a 59-39 win against South Iredell on Thursday.

•••

Jamarien Dalton scored 25 points to lead North Davidson to a 60-41 win against South Stokes on Thursday.

•••

Will Givens scored 18 and Spenser Harrison added 15 to lead West Rowan’s jayvees in a 56-44 win against South Rowan on Wednesday.

Girls

Emily Hege (23 points), Courtney McMillan (15) and Lettie Michael (10) led North Davidson to a 70-41 win against South Stokes on Thursday.

North Davidson edged Mount Airy 71-68 on Wednesday with Hege scoring 36 points and McMillan getting 23.

•••

Ashley Limbacher  and Morgan Harrison scored 11 each to lead Ledford to a 58-28 romp over South Stokes on Wednesday.

 

  

