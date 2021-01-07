January 7, 2021

Weather shuts schools for Friday; only one day of in-person classes this week

By Post Education

Published 6:14 pm Thursday, January 7, 2021

SALISBURY — Rowan-Salisbury Schools went all remote on Friday because of inclement weather.

The call was sent out to families on Thursday noting all district schools would close because of “the threat of inclement weather.” Snow and freezing temperatures overnight could result in treacherous road conditions on Friday.

Students and parents will be provided instructions for remote assignments by teachers.

Assistant Superintendent for Transformation Andrew Smith confirmed the closure was due to weather concerns and not because of COVID-19 cases.

The district reported 42 positive cases in staff on Monday and opted to begin classes on schedule Wednesday because even though the number of infections almost doubled during the break, the number of required staff quarantines only rose slightly and the district was still able to staff schools.

Wednesday was already scheduled for remote learning only. Thursday was the only day students were in class this week, and that was only the district’s B cohort, half of in-person students. The district Board of Education will receive an update on COVID-19 from Associate Superintendent Kelly Withers on Monday.

The district advised staff to follow Code B in a statement and referred them to an internal inclement weather email.

Monday is scheduled as a normal school day.

