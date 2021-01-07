January 7, 2021

  • 32°

RCCC uses recyclable caps and gowns

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:00 am Thursday, January 7, 2021

SALISBURY – If it suits them, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College graduates can put their caps and gowns straight in the recycling bin after they have been used.

The caps and gowns are all made from recycled plastic bottles, and they can be recycled.

They are supplied by manufacturer Oak Hall, a Virginia-based company that specializes in graduation regalia. The company has recycled more than 181 million bottles for use as the fabric in gowns.

It counts a number of North Carolina colleges and universities as its clients, including Duke University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The NuHorizon gowns have been worn by RCCC graduates since 2018. Each cap and gown is made out of 23 to 27 bottles.

The materials are sewn together in Virginia, but the yarn for the gowns is made in North Carolina. The company also supplies religious and judicial gowns, and is the gown supplier for the U.S. Supreme Court.

Oak Hall Carolinas Regional Manager Mike Merritt said the material is actually lighter and cooler than the polyester the company also offers, so many students prefer the recycled material for comfort, but generally interest from students is directed toward the sustainability of the gowns.

Students can recycle the gowns and also turn them back in via collection boxes to be turned into other products.

Merritt said it is difficult to hire people who can sew the material as needed. Many of the people the company hires have a family connection to each other and stick around because the company takes good care of them, he said.

The materials, including the zippers, are all U.S. supplied as well.

“We’re proud of that fact because the textile industry has not been doing well for some time,” Merritt said.

RCCC Events and Logistics Director Dusty Saine said the gowns are just one way the college tries to go after sustainable options. He said the cost of the regalia is the same, but in other areas such as buying office supplies the college looks for recycled and compostable products and even considers the types of plants it keeps on campus.

The college also tries to save water with efficient faucets and toilets, generates power with solar arrays and asks for sustainable options for construction projects.

Saine said he is part of a sustainability committee on campus. It started an initiative to encourage employees making purchases to ask for sustainable products options.

On the part of the students, Saine said, there are a few who are environmentally conscious and ask about the recycled regalia, but the college does not advertise it heavily to students.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Have you given to a charitable cause or volunteered your time for a charity or nonprofit this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Nation/World

Pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol in bid to overturn election

Coronavirus

Health Department draws crowd as COVID-19 vaccinations begin for people older than 75

Local

Town cautions walkers to look out for hawks at Centennial Park

High School

High school basketball: Salisbury girls roll

Education

Education briefs: RCCC names winners of Excellence in Teaching Awards

Education

Shoutouts

Business

Apartments planned for second, third floors of Bell Block Building, but Thread Shed remains

Crime

Police investigating suspicious death on Standish Street

Crime

Blotter: Man asked to leave store’s property faces counterfeit money charges

Education

State talks future of Faith Academy, Essie Mae charters

Education

RCCC uses recyclable caps and gowns

Local

Coronavirus takes top spots in most-read Post stories of 2020

Local

Parking recommendations, sufficient input among concerns about Downtown Main Street plan

Nation/World

Biden to name judge Merrick Garland as attorney general

Nation/World

EU commission greenlights Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine

Nation/World

2 detectives involved in Breonna Taylor’s death are fired

Nation/World

Governors scramble to speed vaccine effort after slow start

Crime

Police investigating suspicious death on Standish Street

Nation/World

Warnock, Ossoff win in Georgia, handing Dems Senate control

News

Protesters swarm statehouses across US; some evacuated

News

New NC chief justice seeks vaccine access for court system

News

NC keeps 10 p.m. curfew; Those 75 or older begin vaccinations

Elections

North Carolina lawmakers in Washington contest elections results, condemn violence following riot at Capitol

Elections

Trump supporters storm US Capitol, clash with police