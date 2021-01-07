Letter: Congressmen disgrace themselves

I once read that “the survival of democracy depends on the consent of the loser.”

Our local congressmen, Ted Budd and Richard Hudson, have disgraced themselves and dishonored their oath to preserve, protect and defend the U.S. Constitution. Occasionally, it takes courage, political and otherwise, to stand for the truth.

You can be certain that they have joined this assault on our democracy not because they believe in Trump’s accusations, but solely out of political fear.

— Keith Townsend

Mt. Ulla