January 7, 2021

High school cross country: Carson girls take another NPC title

By Post Sports

Carson’s Makayla Borst. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

 

Staff report

STATESVILLE — Carson’s girls won their third straight North Piedmont Conference cross country championship on Wednesday.

The Cougars, coached by Les-Lee Ihme, posted a team score of 24 to out-distance North Iredell (53), South Iredell (72), East Rowan (80) and West Rowan (112) at the Statesville Soccer Complex.

Statesville had the individual champion — Karli Townsell ran 20:18 — but the Greyhounds didn’t have the minimum five runners needed for a team score.

Carson runners placed second, third, sixth, eighth and 10th.

Makayla Borst took second place in 20:52 to lead the Cougars. Rowan County champion Camden Corley was third in 21:09.

Lani Isley (6th, 22:09), Haley Borst (8th, 22:18) and Kendall Barbee (10th, 22:28) were the other Carson scorers.

Also competing for the Cougars was Riley Isley.

Meredith Bonner paced the Mustangs. She missed the county meet after an auto accident but made a comeback and placed fourth on Wednesday in 21:28.

Megyn Spicer placed seventh to lead West Rowan. She was clocked in 22:15.

 

 

 

 

 

