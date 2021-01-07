January 7, 2021

  • 28°

High school basketball: West boys start strong

By Post Sports

Published 5:41 am Thursday, January 7, 2021

JON C. LAKEY/SALISBURY POST West’s Jalen Moss in Christmas Classic action against North Rowan.

 

Staff report

LANDIS — West Rowan’s boys are expected to be very stout this season, and Wednesday’s opener didn’t do anything to sway that opinion.

The Falcons thumped South Rowan 81-38 as West coach Mike Gurley logged his 425th win at the helm of the Falcons. This is Gurley’s 24th season in Mount Ulla.

There aren’t many Salisbury-Rowan Hall of Famers who are still active, but Gurley is one of them.

West dunked frequently and got 26 points from quick guard Jalen Moss, the reigning Rowan County Player of the Year. This wasn’t Moss’ career high. He had a 35-point outburst last season.

Braden Graham, a former Raider who led the county in scoring in 2019-20, now suits up for West. He scored 20 against some ex-teammates.

Moss and Graham had a dunk apiece.

Macari Allison’s 13-point night included two dunks.

That was 59 points right there for that trio, and that was plenty.

South coach Daniel Blevins was making his debut against a tough opponent.

South will have a much better chance when it takes on a rebuilding Carson club on Thursday. That’s one of several contests moved up a day due to weather concerns.

Nathan Chrismon, a junior who has been a standout in baseball and football, is playing hoops this season for the first time. He led South with 12 points. Barrett Thompson scored seven.

 

WEST (81) — Moss 26, Graham 20, Allison 13, Wood 7, Harris 6, Biggers 3, Jacobs 2, Loeblein 2, Noble 2.

SOUTH (38) — Chrismon 12, Thompson 7, Crainshaw 6, Black 4, Deal 2, Ritchie 2, Holloman 2, Dextraze 1.

 

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Have you given to a charitable cause or volunteered your time for a charity or nonprofit this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Nation/World

Pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol in bid to overturn election

Coronavirus

Health Department draws crowd as COVID-19 vaccinations begin for people older than 75

Local

Town cautions walkers to look out for hawks at Centennial Park

Education

Education briefs: RCCC names winners of Excellence in Teaching Awards

Education

Shoutouts

Business

Apartments planned for second, third floors of Bell Block Building, but Thread Shed remains

Crime

Police investigating suspicious death on Standish Street

Crime

Blotter: Man asked to leave store’s property faces counterfeit money charges

Education

State talks future of Faith Academy, Essie Mae charters

Education

RCCC uses recyclable caps and gowns

Local

Coronavirus takes top spots in most-read Post stories of 2020

Local

Parking recommendations, sufficient input among concerns about Downtown Main Street plan

Nation/World

Biden to name judge Merrick Garland as attorney general

Nation/World

EU commission greenlights Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine

Nation/World

2 detectives involved in Breonna Taylor’s death are fired

Nation/World

Governors scramble to speed vaccine effort after slow start

Crime

Police investigating suspicious death on Standish Street

Nation/World

Warnock, Ossoff win in Georgia, handing Dems Senate control

News

Protesters swarm statehouses across US; some evacuated

News

New NC chief justice seeks vaccine access for court system

News

NC keeps 10 p.m. curfew; Those 75 or older begin vaccinations

Elections

North Carolina lawmakers in Washington contest elections results, condemn violence following riot at Capitol

Elections

Trump supporters storm US Capitol, clash with police

Crime

Police chief asks for public tips in deaths of mother, son on Lincolnton Road