High school basketball: Salisbury girls roll

By Mike London

mike.london@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Salisbury girls basketball coach Lakai Brice didn’t recognize the team that showed up for her in Tuesday’s opener.

But on Wednesday, she got what she’s expecting. Salisbury overwhelmed visiting Chatham Central 66-24 with devastating defensive energy and balanced offense.

“I didn’t know what I was looking at on Tuesday,” Brice said. “But this was what we wanted to see. We’ve been focusing most of our time on the defensive end and if everyone concentrates on defense and gets on the same page on defense, we’ll have a really good team. We have enough scorers that our offense should take care of itself.”

There were huge improvements from opening night from newcomers. Icesis Nwafor, a transfer from East Rowan, didn’t score in the opener at Forest Hills, but contributed 10 efficient points on Wednesday.

“She’s very powerful inside and she attacked rebounds,” Brice said.

Rachel McCullough, who didn’t shoot well on Tuesday, lit up on Wednesday on both ends of the floor and led the Hornets with 15 points. Jamecia Huntley and Kyla Bryant scored 11 each.

Salisbury led 19-10 early in the second quarter, but shut the Bears out the rest of the half and put together a withering 25-0 run that created a blowout.

The Hornets had twice as many assists as turnovers, with Bryant getting five assists.

The Hornets(2-0) had 20 steals and successfully chased a solid-shooting Chatham Central team off the 3-point line.

“We took a big jump from our first game,” Brice said. “I’m very pleased.”