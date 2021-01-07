High school basketball: Hornet boys falter

By Mike London

SALISBURY — Salisbury’s boys blew a 21-point third-quarter lead on Wednesday and lost to visiting Chatham Central 70-67 in double overtime.

Salisbury appeared to have Chatham Central overmatched in the first half. The Bears’ star Michael Moore was silent and frustrated, and the Hornets laid it on the visitors to the tune of 34-13 at the break.

But a combination of complacency, foul trouble and free-throw woes set in during the second half.

Valuable lessons were learned in the non-conference matchup.

And Chatham Central never quit playing, even when it looked hopeless.

When Jalon Walker smashed down a dunk early in the third quarter, the Hornets led 38-17, but Moore buried a 3-pointer from very deep and that got him going. His teammates followed his lead, and by the end of the third quarter, Salisbury’s lead was 45-33.

Salisbury’s edge slowly melted in the fourth quarter, as free throws clanged.

Nate Brown, who led the Hornets, with 17 points, made a three-point play for a 53-46 lead with 2:38 left in regulation and he made a driving bucket for a five-point lead with 1:03 left.

But the Hornets still couldn’t hold the lead.

Zeb Harry had the last shot of regulation, but his 3-pointer wouldn’t drop, and the teams headed to overtime.

By the time the extra periods arrived, the Hornets had seen Brown, Joe Witherspoon and Jalon Walker foul out, and there wasn’t a lot of firepower left. Then point guard Javon Smith fouled out in overtime.

Freshman guards Mike Geter and Deuce Walker made clutch plays that kept the Hornets alive, but without their big men, they couldn’t keep Moore off the foul line.

With 1:10 left in the second overtime, Jalen Chunn put Salisbury ahead 66-65 with a 3-pointer. That was the last ray of hope for the Hornets.

Moore, who had three points at halftime, poured in 21 in the second half and had nine more in the overtime sessions to finish with 33.