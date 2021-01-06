January 6, 2021

Teammates celebrate after North Carolina's Andrew Platek (3) hit the game-winner Tuesday night against Miami. Photo courtesy of ACC

UNC just squeaks by Miami on Platek’s basket with 3 seconds remaining

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, January 6, 2021

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Leaky Black scored 16 points, and Andrew Platek’s running jumper with three seconds to go carried North Carolina to a 67-65 win over Miami on Tuesday night.

Off the inbounds following Platek’s basket, Miami’s Harlond Beverly launched an approximately three-quarter court shot that bounced off the left side of the rim to end it.

Platek’s shot followed a high-arcing, fadeaway jumper by Miami’s Isaiah Wong which tied the game at 65-all. Opting not to call timeout, Platek took a pass, drove the right baseline and got his shot over two outstretched defenders.

Kerwin Walton scored 13 points and Day’Ron Sharpe scored 12 points and grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds — seven on the offensive end — for North Carolina (7-4, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Earl Timberlake scored 12 points for Miami (4-5, 0-4), Elijah Olaniyi added 11 points and Nysier Brooks had 10.

The Tar Heels have won back-to-back contests by a combined total of three points. Miami has dropped three straight games by a combined total of four points.

North Carolina is scheduled to host 19th-ranked Clemson on Saturday. Miami travels to Raleigh to play the Wolfpack on Saturday.

