January 4, 2021

  • 50°
Shanice Morrow

Woman faces drug charges after being told to leave hotel

By Josh Bergeron

Published 10:17 am Monday, January 4, 2021

SALISBURY — A Salisbury woman faces several drug charges after allegedly failing to leave a hotel on Bendix Drive.

Shanice Stormy Leshea Morrow, 28, was charged by Salisbury Police with counts of counterfeit controlled substances, felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police entered her room to tell her to leave, said Lt. Lee Walker. Upon arriving, officers found a white crystal substance on top of a lottery ticket and a hypodermic needle on top of the Bible on her nightstand, Walker said. A search of Morrow’s purse produce straws with residue, and there was also a plastic bag found in the room that tested positive for cocaine, he said.

The charge of counterfeit controlled substances was the result of mixing drugs and fabric power to mask the smell, Walker said.

Morrow was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center with a $10,000 bond.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Have you given to a charitable cause or volunteered your time for a charity or nonprofit this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Crime

Blotter: Man faces indecent liberties charges

Crime

Salisbury Police looking for pharmacy thief

Crime

Woman faces drug charges after being told to leave hotel

Crime

Man charged for shooting into car’s tire after party

Ask Us

Ask Us: Livingstone College still plans to build urban farm

Elections

Political Notebook: Rep. Hudson joins Budd in announcing he will object to election certification

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury woman arrested for falsely claiming she was abducted

Nation/World

Trump, on tape, presses Ga. official to ‘find’ him votes

10 to Watch

Post names 10 to Watch for 2021

Education

Salisbury native oversees large-scale street mural in Greenville

Health

Rowan County’s first baby of 2021 ‘represents hope and opportunity for all of us’

East Spencer

East Spencer firefighters honored for 20+ years of service

Business

Biz Roundup: Three Rivers Land Trust conserves 200 across two counties

10 to Watch

10 to Watch: Sen. Carl Ford

10 to Watch

10 to Watch: Post Overdose Response Team

News

Darrell Blackwelder column: Hollies provide colorful berries during the winter season

10 to Watch

10 to Watch: Nina Oliver

10 to Watch

10 to Watch: Kannapolis Cannon Ballers

10 to Watch

10 to Watch: Hope Oliphant and Main Street Marketplace

10 to Watch

10 to Watch: Marvin Moore

10 to Watch

10 to Watch: Sarah Hensley

Business

Working from home prompts some to make office upgrades, forces others to adjust

Local

Local nonprofits offer creative, constructive ways to unload unwanted holiday decorations

10 to Watch

10 to Watch: Tony Watlington