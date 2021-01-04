Salisbury Police looking for pharmacy thief

Police are looking for a man who’s accused of stealing a bottle of medicine from Cannon Pharmacy on Jake Alexander Boulevard.

A man, of whom police provided an image from security cameras, is accused of breaking a window and stealing a single, 473 milliliter bottle of promethazine and codeine.

He was able to escape and police were unable to provide any further information.

People with information about the crime can contact Salisbury Police at (704) 638-5333 or call Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Tips may be submitted online at tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org, via Facebook private message or via the Nixle app by texting 888777 with the words: TIP MYSALISBURY (your tip information).