January 4, 2021

These two photos show views of the Cadillac car that's being sought in connection with a drive-by shooting that occurred on Monday.

One struck during drive-by shooting; Cadillac sought by police

By Josh Bergeron

Published 3:02 pm Monday, January 4, 2021

SALISBURY — Police say a bystander was struck in the leg around 10 a.m. Monday during a drive-by shooting on South Main Street.

An unnamed, 24-year old man was struck in the leg while standing next to a black truck at Southern Motors, 1605 South Main Street. Bullets also struck the tailgate and the back window of the truck.

The gunfire came from a silver Cadillac CTS that was occupied by three men wearing black masks. The Cadillac was passing a silver Jeep Cherokee on Mooresville Road when the shots were fired, a news release stated. Police said a passenger in the rear of the Cadillac was hanging out the window and firing at the Jeep, which was struck several times. The Cadillac then turned onto Main Street and Fulton Street.

The injured man was transported to Rowan Medical Center, treated and released. Salisbury Police are looking for the Cadillac in reference to the shooting.

Anyone with any information on this vehicle or occupants can contact Det. Drakeford at 704-638-5333, email investigations@salisburync.gov, crimestoppers at at 1-866-639-5245 or private message the Police Department on Facebook

