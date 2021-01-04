High school volleyball: Hornets, Raiders win

Staff report

Salisbury won against Thomasville in the Central Carolina Conference volleyball tournament on Monday.

The Hornets (4-8) prevailed 25-21, 25-20 and 25-14 over the Bulldogs (2-11).

The ninth-seeded Hornets and 10th-seeded Bulldogs didn’t make the standard eight-team tournament bracket, but the CCC set up a format that allows every team to play at least two tournament games.

Salisbury will conclude its season on Tuesday in the “consolation bracket” at No. 7 seed East Davidson.

Salisbury played without Brooke Cunningham and Alli Tuck, but got 25 assists, 13 digs, six kills and three aces from senior Ellen Yang.

Riley Peltz had 11 kills and 16 digs for the Hornets. Ella Trainor had nine digs, eight kills and three aces. Katie Peeler had nine kills. Kendall Cowell had 11 digs. Mallory Link had five kills. Grace Blackwell had three digs, two kills and two aces.

•••

CCC regular-season champ South Rowan won 25-7, 25-14 and 25-5 against Lexington.

Anna Rymer had 12 kills. Kali Nelson had five kills, Payton Black had nine digs. Leah Rymer had 13 assists.

The Raiders (12-1) will host fifth-seeded Ledford in a semifinal at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The other semifinal will be third-seeded Central Davidson at second-seeded Oak Grove.

In other consolation action scheduled for Tuesday, Thomasville plays at Lexington and North Davidson plays at West Davidson.

Oak Grove will host Wednesday’s tournament championship game.

NPC

The North Piedmont Conference tournament starts Tuesday with fifth-seeded Carson at fourth-seeded East Rowan and sixth-seeded Statesville at third-seeded South Iredell.

Second-seeded West Rowan and top-seeded North Iredell have first-round byes.

Wednesday’s semifinals and Thursday’s championship match are at West Rowan.