January 3, 2021

  • 46°

Letter: Enforce laws instead

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 3, 2021

South Carolina, like many other states, is considering criminalizing the lawful use of publicly owned highways (a bill creating penalties for “improper use of the left lane”).

Many accidents occur when vehicles attempt lane changes and fail to see other drivers in their blind spot. Why then should a driver doing the lawful speed limit be forced to risk a lane change so that another driver can flaunt the law. A more logical solution would be to enforce speed laws or eliminate them.

— John Alexander

Salisbury

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Have you given to a charitable cause or volunteered your time for a charity or nonprofit this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



10 to Watch

Post names 10 to Watch for 2021

Education

Salisbury native oversees large-scale street mural in Greenville

Health

Rowan County’s first baby of 2021 ‘represents hope and opportunity for all of us’

East Spencer

East Spencer firefighters honored for 20+ years of service

Business

Biz Roundup: Three Rivers Land Trust conserves 200 across two counties

10 to Watch

10 to Watch: Sen. Carl Ford

10 to Watch

10 to Watch: Post Overdose Response Team

News

Darrell Blackwelder column: Hollies provide colorful berries during the winter season

10 to Watch

10 to Watch: Nina Oliver

10 to Watch

10 to Watch: Kannapolis Cannon Ballers

10 to Watch

10 to Watch: Hope Oliphant and Main Street Marketplace

10 to Watch

10 to Watch: Marvin Moore

10 to Watch

10 to Watch: Sarah Hensley

Business

Working from home prompts some to make office upgrades, forces others to adjust

Local

Local nonprofits offer creative, constructive ways to unload unwanted holiday decorations

10 to Watch

10 to Watch: Tony Watlington

Business

‘We thought it was a blessing:’ local businesses thankful for grant program

News

Public hearing on consolidation of human services to be held during commissioners meeting

10 to Watch

10 to Watch: Peter Franzese

10 to Watch

10 to Watch: Brian Stallings

East Spencer

East Spencer to take a closer look at street paving projects

Coronavirus

County, state set new coronavirus records to start 2021

Coronavirus

New record set in Rowan for daily COVID-19 positives

Nation/World

In a first, Congress overrides Trump veto of defense bill