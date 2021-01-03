January 4, 2021

  • 45°
Heather Michelle Miller

Blotter: Salisbury woman arrested for falsely claiming she was abducted

By Natalie Anderson

Published 11:03 pm Sunday, January 3, 2021

By Natalie Anderson
natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Salisbury woman Friday for felony possession of a controlled substance on jail premises, resisting an officer and falsifying a police report.

Heather Michelle Miller, 46, of Salisbury was charged after she allegedly filed a misleading report claiming she had been abducted and robbed by strangers. The report states Miller was actually making a narcotics deal with friends and purposely misidentified suspects to hinder the officer’s investigation of the reported robbery.

Miller also allegedly provided an officer with a fake name, referring to herself as “Kathy Daniel,” while the officer was investigating a reported shoplifting incident at a discount store located at 2012 W. C. St. in Kannapolis.

The report also state Miller was in possession of methamphetamine and two clear baggies of crystal meth hidden inside the tongue of her shoe while on jail property.

Miller was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a controlled substance on jail/prison premises, misdemeanor false report to police station and misdemeanor resisting a public officer. She was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center with a $5,000 bond for all counts.

In other weekend crime reports:

• Matthew Tyler King, 20, of Rockwell was charged Friday with a felony count of interfering with a jail/prison fire system at the Rowan County Detention Center.

• Carrie Noel Vines, 23, of Rockwell was charged Thursday with a misdemeanor count of simple assault.

• Yolanda Michelle Phillips, 53, of Salisbury was charged Friday with a felony count of larceny after allegedly stealing $2,000 from someone.

• Richard Kasey Webb, 32, of Salisbury was charged Thursday on four misdemeanor counts of simple assault, resisting a public officer, possessing marijuana paraphernalia and possessing drug paraphernalia. Webb allegedly refused to open the door for a Rowan County Sheriff’s officer while the officer was investigating a breaking and entering and assault case. The report also states Webb threw a log and struck another man, causing physical damage to the victim’s right leg.

• David Rivers, 24, of Salisbury was charged on misdemeanor counts of simple assault and larceny after allegedly striking a victim, dragging him down the stairs and kicking him in the stomach. Rivers also allegedly steal a iPhone 12 worth $900.

• Winslow Cherry Jr., 30, of Salisbury was charged Sunday with felony possession of methamphetamine, a schedule I controlled substance.

• Tauriana Janea White, 20, of Salisbury was charged Saturday for misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.

• Jose Lainez Oliva, 25, of Salisbury was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female.

• Charles Logan Stiller, 19, of Spencer was charged Saturday for felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jonathan Brian Eudy, 49, of Kannapolis was charged Sunday for felony possession of methamphetamine — a schedule II controlled substance — as well as misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Contact reporter Natalie Anderson at 704-797-4246. 

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Have you given to a charitable cause or volunteered your time for a charity or nonprofit this year?

    • Yes (75%, 264 Votes)
    • No (22%, 78 Votes)
    • Not yet, but I plan to. (3%, 9 Votes)

    Total Voters: 351

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Crime

Man charged for shooting into car’s tire after party

Ask Us

Ask Us: Livingstone College still plans to build urban farm

Elections

Political Notebook: Rep. Hudson joins Budd in announcing he will object to election certification

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury woman arrested for falsely claiming she was abducted

Nation/World

Trump, on tape, presses Ga. official to ‘find’ him votes

10 to Watch

Post names 10 to Watch for 2021

Education

Salisbury native oversees large-scale street mural in Greenville

Health

Rowan County’s first baby of 2021 ‘represents hope and opportunity for all of us’

East Spencer

East Spencer firefighters honored for 20+ years of service

Business

Biz Roundup: Three Rivers Land Trust conserves 200 across two counties

10 to Watch

10 to Watch: Sen. Carl Ford

10 to Watch

10 to Watch: Post Overdose Response Team

News

Darrell Blackwelder column: Hollies provide colorful berries during the winter season

10 to Watch

10 to Watch: Nina Oliver

10 to Watch

10 to Watch: Kannapolis Cannon Ballers

10 to Watch

10 to Watch: Hope Oliphant and Main Street Marketplace

10 to Watch

10 to Watch: Marvin Moore

10 to Watch

10 to Watch: Sarah Hensley

Business

Working from home prompts some to make office upgrades, forces others to adjust

Local

Local nonprofits offer creative, constructive ways to unload unwanted holiday decorations

10 to Watch

10 to Watch: Tony Watlington

Business

‘We thought it was a blessing:’ local businesses thankful for grant program

News

Public hearing on consolidation of human services to be held during commissioners meeting

10 to Watch

10 to Watch: Peter Franzese