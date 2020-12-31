Letter: Ohio State didn’t earn its spot

In the year of COVID-19, college football playoffs are here. Three of the four teams truly earned their spot; one did not: Ohio State.

The Big 10 was one of the first to cancel their season and realized their mistake when other conferences didn’t follow their lead.

The Buckeyes have not earned their spot; it was given. True to form, the NCAA bows to the almighty dollar and ratings. Soon, they will be irrelevant as the politicized NFL.

— Floyd Prophet

Kannapolis