Golden scores 22 to lead Richmond over Davidson 80-74

DAVIDSON (AP) — Grant Golden had 22 points as Richmond beat Davidson 80-74 on Wednesday night.

Tyler Burton had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Richmond (7-2, 1-0 Atlantic 10 Conference). Blake Francis added 16 points. Nathan Cayo had 15 points.

Hyunjung Lee had 17 points for the Wildcats (5-4, 1-1). Luka Brajkovic added 14 points and 14 rebounds. Sam Mennenga had 13 points.

Kellan Grady, the Wildcats’ leading scorer coming into the matchup at 18 points per game, had seven points (2 of 11).

