December 27, 2020

  • 27°

Partners in Learning making progress toward opening new facility in Salisbury

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:00 am Sunday, December 27, 2020

SALISBURY — Work is moving forward on what Partners in Learning hopes to be a new and improved facility on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, with the next public step for the project just a couple weeks away.

A public hearing on a rezoning request for part of the property will go before the Salisbury City Council on Jan. 5. Bill Wagoner, the Partners in Learning board member who is heading up the construction side of the project, said the board will revisit the request for a vote on Jan. 19.

The planning board considered the request on Dec. 8 and unanimously voted to recommend approval by the council.

The Post reported on the donation of the 8-acre parcel, which doesn’t yet have an address, to Partners in Learning by Gerry and Brenda Wood in June, but Partners in Learning had hopes for a replacement for its center on the campus of Catawba College long before.

Gerry said he originally planned to build a warehouse on the parcel.

Wagoner said the parcel is a rare site in town where the zoning does not follow property lines. Part of the property is zoned highway business, and the other portion is zoned corridor mixed use. Wagoner, who is also on the planning board, said it is best to get rid of split zoning sites so one set of rules applies to an entire parcel.

Partners in Learning is requesting the property be rezoned completely to highway business, which Wagoner said would best serve the nonprofit.

The lease on the Catawba facility will expire and Partners in Learning intends to add space and services at the facility. The hope is to add a psychologist on staff at the new facility who can perform applied behavior analysis therapy and diagnose children with autism as well as two additional classrooms, one for infants and the other for toddlers.

Partners in Learning Executive Director Norma Honeycutt says the organization has a wait list of more than 300 children, more than it has ever had.

The project has an estimated cost of $3-4 million. Honeycutt said the organization expects to have a 3-D model of the facility to show to donors by the end of the year.

Partners in Learning posted a drone video showing the site to YouTube. Wagoner said 2 to 3 acres of the property will be dedicated to outdoor education and experiential learning.

Partners in Learning is a five-star, nationally accredited childcare center that provides more than just childcare. It offers parenting education, after-school programs, summer enrichment, behavioral and special needs support and applied behavioral analysis therapy.

The nonprofit also has a location at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Print Article

Comments

News

Months after flood, residents of Wellington Hills still dealing with fallout

Business

Biz Roundup: Chamber to host CEO of NC Economic Development at January Power in Partnership

Kannapolis

Volunteers bring meals in on classy wheels

Business

At the Salisbury Emporium, there’s always something new on the shelf

Crime

A look back at Rowan County homicides in 2020

Business

Cooper’s mixed drink executive order receives mixed reaction from locals

Coronavirus

Ray Bost remembered as builder who constructed a larger-than-life legacy

Education

Partners in Learning making progress toward opening new facility in Salisbury

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases top 2,700 in week with erratic increases

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man arrested for strangulation, assault

Nation/World

‘Unprecedented’ mail volume delays Christmas gifts

Nation/World

Trump golfs in Florida as COVID relief hangs in the balance

College

Duke women end basketball season amid virus

Crime

Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline

Local

Santa helps get mail out on a rainy Christmas Eve

News

Another Cooper inauguration gets derailed

News

1 million gallons of hog waste spills

Coronavirus

‘A lot of good in a short time:’ COVID-19 paramedics reflect on program as it comes to an end

Education

Laurel Harry to take over Literacy Council

Crime

Blotter: December 24

Coronavirus

County reports more than 250 additional COVID-19 cases on Christmas Eve; one death reported

Business

‘She always brought a smile:’ Dickert leaves behind positive legacy at Rowan EDC

Coronavirus

‘Making public health history:’ Rowan County Health Department begins vaccinating staff

Education

Teacher of the Year Sally Schultz believes in her students