Letter: Will US survive attacks on democracy?

The U.S. democratic republic has held on for now, with the Electoral College affirming the democratic election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. However, the many autocratic actions of the present occupant of the White House and the disastrous attack on the election process leave the U.S. teetering on the edge.

Democracy means literally rule by the people and goes back to the early Greeks. The U.S. is the oldest recognized democracy, although many moves against democratic principles and now this massive divisive move to undercut our democracy leave the U.S. teetering on the edge. Even elected leaders stood against the democracy and with Trump’s fraudulent attacks.

Can the U.S. democratic republic survive? It depends on how the people now respond. Will the obstructionism of the past continue or will there be cooperation to get something done prevail? It is truly up to us, democracy, rule of, by and for the people. The U.S. Constitution never records the word “Democracy” but rather defines us as a “Republic.”

— Pat Bullard

China Grove