December 27, 2020

  • 27°

Letter: Medications expiring at Piedmont Correctional

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, December 27, 2020

My name is David Peche. I am 61 years old. I am an inmate at Piedmont Correctional Institution in Salisbury. I wish to bring to the attention of the public that the medical staff here are allowing inmates’ medication to expire — chronic care medications, life-saving medications, medications we cannot afford to go without.

But we are having to go days, sometimes weeks, before the doctor writes us. new prescriptions, and the Raleigh pharmacy sends it here by van or bus.

I have congestive heart failure, high blood pressure, diabetes and COPD. They have let my medications run out more than a few occasions. I do not know if it’s because they are short-handed because of the COVID pandemic or if they are trying to save money because of the COVID pandemic. Either way or neither, we are still being put at risk of dying. From not only the COVID pandemic, but from the lack of medical care as well.

— David Peche

Salisbury

