Buie Graduation
Phyllis Buie, of Gold Hill, is proud to announce her graduation from Gardner-Webb University with a Doctorate Degree of Nursing Practice in May 2020.
Phyllis graduated as a member of Sigma Theta Tau Honor Society and was a Great One Hundred Award recipient for RN Excellence in 2002.
Among her doctorate degree, Phyllis has a background of critical care nursing for 32 years; she also has an Associate Degree in Nursing from Davidson County Community College; a Bachelors Degree in Nursing from Graceland University; a Master’s Degree in Nursing from Gardner-Webb University; and a Post Graduate Certificate in Health Care Management from Gardner-Webb University.
Prior to graduation, Phyllis worked on a DNP Project for “Enhancing Nursing Knowledge of Patient Hand Hygiene.” She is currently employed as a Nursing Instructor at Rowan Cabarrus Community College, subject matter of expert for Learning Mate, and a part-time clinical manager for Bayada Home Health.
Nail 65th Anniversary
Gene and Norma Nail celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Christmas Eve. They were married at Trinity United Methodist Church