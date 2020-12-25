Blotter: December 24

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office arrests:

• Joseph Dale Johnson, 35, was arrested Thursday on a felony count of possession of a weapon by felon and a misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed gun.

• David Francois Boykins, 35, was arrested on Thursday for misdemeanor assault on a female.

In Salisbury Police Department reports:

• Travis Skyler Blankenship, 30, was arrested on Wednesday for a misdemeanor count of resist, delay, obstruct a public officer as well as a misdemeanor count of assault with a deadly weapon or assault inflicting serious injury with sexual motives.

• A man on Wednesday reported property damage on the 300 block of South Shaver Street around 5 p.m.

• A man on Wednesday reported lost property on the 300 block of South Arlington Street.