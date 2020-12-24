December 24, 2020

  • 50°

Letter: Raising minimum wage would help low-income families

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Thursday, December 24, 2020

I’ve lived near Salisbury most of my life, and the longer I live here the more I notice how the poverty in this area is getting worse.

I feel the local and federal government should be doing more to address this issue. In researching this, I realize that Salisbury has a higher poverty rate than most of the cities in North Carolina. The average poverty rate in North Carolina is 13.6% and the average poverty rate in Salisbury is 21.4%. The minimum wage in Salisbury, North Carolina, is $7.25 per hour. This has a lot to do with local, national and state poverty issues.

This is based on a family of four with one working adult. The average low income after taxes in Salisbury is $1,680 per month. I would like to note that the average daycare in Salisbury is approximately $800 per month, which would change the monthly income to $2,500 per month. I strongly feel that children should be raised by their parents instead of a daycare, but sometimes both parents are forced to work. The average cost to rent a home in Salisbury is $866 per month, and the average cost to feed a family of four in Salisbury is $840 per month.

The average electric bill for a house this size is approximately $120 per month, and the average water bill for a house this size is approximately $70 per month. When adding all of these bills together, the cost of living for a family of four averages out to about $1,900 per month. Therefore, the average family living in poverty in Salisbury is approximately $300 in debt per month.

I feel that, if minimum wage was raised to $15 per hour, low-income families could live more comfortable lives.

— Raven Walsh

Salisbury

Print Article

Comments

Coronavirus

‘Making public health history:’ Rowan County Health Department begins vaccinating staff

Education

Teacher of the Year Sally Schultz believes in her students

Christmas Happiness

Grateful couple gives to Christmas Happiness in honor of family

Education

Shoutouts

Coronavirus

County to use state program to continue free testing next year

Education

Education briefs: Kannapolis schools in COVID-19 rapid testing pilot program

East Spencer

East Spencer resident not happy with drainage repair

Education

Festive ‘disasters’ strike at Hurley Elementary

Crime

Blotter: December 24

Coronavirus

County reports six new COVID-19 deaths; 29% of all cases currently active

Coronavirus

Army veteran first to be vaccinated at Salisbury VA

Crime

Piedmont Correctional inmate found dead in cell

News

NC Supreme Court removing portrait of slave owner ex-justice

Nation/World

Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands

Education

COVID-19 cases still affecting schools as classes release for winter break

East Spencer

East Spencer board to conduct year-end evaluation of town administrator

Local

Shon Barnes hired as Madison, Wisconsin police chief

Coronavirus

Rowan Medical Center vaccinates first staff members against COVID-19

Business

COVID-19 relief package could be a ‘bridge’ for some local businesses, others might be left behind

Nation/World

Trump pardons 15, commutes 5 sentences, including GOP allies

Crime

Woman faces felony charge after drugs found hidden in underwear

Concord

‘A true hero:’ Concord, Rowan County remember life of fallen Concord officer Jason Shuping

Coronavirus

County sees 89 new COVID-19 cases, remains in ‘critical’ category for spread

Crime

Woman charged with drug, weapons possession after theft from local gas station