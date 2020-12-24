Letter: Job well done by Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

I would like to let the public and especially the staff of Rowan-Cabarrus Community College know how much the graduates and their families appreciate the extensive work done to provide the special graduation event last week at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Our family members in the vehicle with a graduate were extremely impressed. As a former educator who helped plan high school graduations on a much smaller scale, I can certainly attest that programs like this don’t just happen; they take meticulous planning and attention to detail. From the graduate fair a week earlier when students went to a drive-thru at RCCC to receive their pre-packaged caps, gowns and parking passes, to the ceremony itself at the Charlotte Motor Speedway everything was planned to be safe and convenient for the graduates.

At both events, there were friendly and enthusiastic workers who greeted and congratulated the students and even handed out small gifts. Everyone from RCCC President Carol Spalding to the parking attendants and school mascot helped the graduates and their families feel extra special. What a delightful idea for a graduation that was indeed unique! Congratulations to all for a job well done! This is one more example of the valuable programs and opportunities that RCCC provides our community.

— Judy Miller

Salisbury